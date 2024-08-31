Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Whites star has issued a glowing Leeds United verdict but with a team ‘need’ in declaring aims for the current Championship campaign.

Writing in his captain’s column of the matchday programme for Saturday’s hosting of Hull City, Ampadu reflected on last weekend’s 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday and the previous weekend’s goalless draw at West Brom.

Ampadu reasoned: “At The Hawthorns, we were really pleased to record our first clean sheet of the campaign. Throughout the last campaign, we had one of the best defensive records in the division and we pride ourselves on that. Again, this season, we want to be one of the teams who concedes the fewest amount of goals.

“We were delighted with our performance against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. I thought it was a complete performance and naturally, afterwards in the dressing room, we were all delighted.”

Sizing up the visit of Hull to Elland Road, Ampadu warned: “Being back at Elland Road, we will be doing all we can to make it back-to-back victories in the league. We have set the standard in the last game against Sheffield Wednesday and we need to match it again against Hull City.”