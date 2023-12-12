Leeds are heading for this evening's 8pm kick-off following a brilliant haul of 19 points from a last possible 21 and sitting three positions and 11 points above the sixth-placed Black Cats. James, though, has highlighted the home side's 2-1 weekend victory against fifth-placed visitors West Brom as an illustration of just what Sunderland are capable of, backed by fans who the Whites winger was quick to praise. James, who has now bagged six goals in his last seven games, also says his side are relishing the prospect of the contest as the fixtures start to come thick and fast in the upcoming Festive period.