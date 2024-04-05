Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crysencio Summerville has already made his Leeds United feelings clear amid fresh transfer interest from the Premier League and beyond. The Dutchman has been one of the standout players not only at Elland Road but in the Championship overall.

The Dutchman has scored 17 times in the league, proving to be a crucial part of Leeds’ promotion bid, consistently providing key goals, including in the last two weeks. But with such impressive performances comes interest from some of the biggest clubs, and that appears to be very true in Summerville’s case.

According to a report from HITC, there is already interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham for Summerville’s services, while the likes of Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are also tipped to be interested.

It’s no secret that Leeds are going to need to secure promotion if they want to keep their star forward,. but even if they do go up, they may find it difficult to hold onto the Dutchman.

Fortunately, Summerville himself appears to be inclined to remain at Elland Road, deciding to stay at Elland Road despite interest last summer. Reflecting on that decision back in December, the winger said: “I spoke with many people, also my agent, and we made a decision. For me I think it was very important to play, to enjoy myself and show my best version so it was good to stay with Leeds.” Summerville also spoke about how happy he is at Leeds, both with his teammates and his manager, Daniel Farke. "We help each other a lot and the staff and coaching team make it good so we can perform on the pitch,” he added.