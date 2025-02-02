Leeds United star compared to Barcelona and Spain great in huge praise after Cardiff City display

Lee Sobot
Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 2nd Feb 2025, 11:54 BST
Updated 2nd Feb 2025, 11:59 BST
A Leeds star has received huge praise on the back of Saturday’s hammering of Cardiff City.

Whites left back Junior Firpo has been saluted by his Leeds United teammates - with one serving up comparison to a Barcelona great.

Firpo was handed his first start since returning from a hamstring injury when lining up in Saturday’s Championship hosting of Cardiff in which the left back dazzled as he served up three assists.

Firpo - who is out of contract in the summer - was then hailed by several of his teammates in Instagram replies, as one Whites man compared him to former Barcelona and Spain star Jordi Alba.

Taking to his Instagram page, Firpo wrote: “Lovely afternoon at home with the boys. I hope you enjoyed that one, important week coming.”

Several of Firpo’s teammates replied, including Largie Ramazani who declared: “Brother, you was moving like prime Jordi Alba.”

