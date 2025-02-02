Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds star has received huge praise on the back of Saturday’s hammering of Cardiff City.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites left back Junior Firpo has been saluted by his Leeds United teammates - with one serving up comparison to a Barcelona great.

Firpo was handed his first start since returning from a hamstring injury when lining up in Saturday’s Championship hosting of Cardiff in which the left back dazzled as he served up three assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firpo - who is out of contract in the summer - was then hailed by several of his teammates in Instagram replies, as one Whites man compared him to former Barcelona and Spain star Jordi Alba.

Taking to his Instagram page, Firpo wrote: “Lovely afternoon at home with the boys. I hope you enjoyed that one, important week coming.”

Several of Firpo’s teammates replied, including Largie Ramazani who declared: “Brother, you was moving like prime Jordi Alba.”