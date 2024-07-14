Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds star is closing in on his Elland Road transfer exit.

Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara is closing in on an Elland Road transfer exit for almost double the price needed to sign him from Rangers.

Finland international midfielder Kamara joined Leeds from Rangers for around £5m last summer and proved a key part of Daniel Farke’s team in their promotion bid which ended with defeat in the play-off final.

Kamara made 42 appearances for Leeds in league and cup but the midfielder has been the subject of interest from French side Rennes this summer. Reports emerged on Saturday evening that the French outfit had agreed a deal to sign Kamara for around 10m euros and the YEP understands that the 28-year-old is now close to sealing the move.

Leeds had been keen to keep hold of Kamara but his sale would see the Whites receive almost double of the amount that they paid for him last summer.