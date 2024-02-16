Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will now be putting their final touches on their preparations for Saturday's clash with Plymouth Argyle. The Whites have already faced Plymouth twice in recent weeks in the FA Cup, and those recent meetings will make this clash that much more intriguing, with Daniel Farke's men looking to extend their winning run.

The automatic promotion race looks as though it will run until the very end of the season, and Leeds know just how consistent they will need to be. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Llorente update

Leeds star Diego Llorente could be set to make his stay with AS Roma permanent. It emerged last week that the centre-back may become a permanent target for Roma, and a fresh report has now gone one further.

According to Il Romanista, Roma are now 'one step away' from securing a deal to keep Llorente, with a deal set to be announced. The Italian giants decided not to keep Llorente permanently during the summer, re-signing him on loan, but it seems the centre-back has now done enough to convince his loan club.

