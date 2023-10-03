All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United ahead of their clash with Queens Park Rangers.

Leeds United are now putting the final touches on their preparations for Wednesday’s clash with Queens Park Rangers.

Daniel Farke’s men were handed a reality check by Southampton over the weekend after an improved run of form, and they will now look to get back on track on Wednesday. QPR have struggled again so far this season, and playing at home, these are the games the Whites will need to take care of if they want to chase automatic promotion.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Prutton prediction

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is predicting a Leeds win over QPR despite concerns over inconsistent performances.

“For all the talk of Leeds’ attacking prowess, they still throw in too many performances like the one against Southampton on Saturday. It is holding them back right now,” Prutton said.

“It is a decent chance to bounce back on paper, but QPR are much better on the road than they are at home. Gareth Ainsworth can set up a side to frustrate superior opposition, but I still think Leeds should find a way through. Prediction: Leeds 2-0 QPR.“

Meslier criticism

Former Leeds keeper Paul Robinson has named Illan Meslier when speaking about Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

“Vicario is the future, but it’s difficult to do it over a number of months,” he told The Debrief. “We saw Illan Meslier do it at Leeds. He was outstanding, and people said he would be the next Hugo Lloris, but that was hard to sustain. It’s longevity, it’s sustainability and that’s the most important thing for a goalkeeper.”