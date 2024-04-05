Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are back in action on Saturday as their automatic promotion bid faces its latest test. The Whites make the trip to Coventry City as they look to add to a hard-earned win over another playoff-chasing side in Hull City last time out.

Daniel Farke’s men are in fine form, but they know any slip-up will be mightily costly at this stage, given it’s a three - or maybe even four - horse race for two places. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Joseph claim

Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes his old club may find it difficult to play Mateo Joseph given the competition they have at the club.

“It’s very difficult for Leeds, like a lot of other clubs at the moment,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News. “Whether you’re in the top six of the Championship or bottom six of the Premier League, everyone’s got their own budget.

“You have to adapt accordingly when you know what league you’re in. Joseph has done really well. The injury to Gnonto means he will get more game time. It depends on how Farke rotates, but you’d expect he’d get more minutes between now and the end of the season.”

Summerville latest

Whites star Crysencio Summerville continues to attract transfer attention, with a fresh claim that Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham are all interested in a move for the Dutchman.

