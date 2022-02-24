The Whites suffered a heavy defeat last night.

Leeds United’s hopes of dragging themselves clear of a Premier League relegation battle were dented on Wednesday evening following a 6-0 loss at the hands of title-chasing Liverpool.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men were comprehensively beaten by the Reds, and now find themselves just three points clear of the bottom three.

Speaking after the game, the Argentine manager said: “It’s not just this game, it’s in general - we have been struggling to sustain what we want to do for the duration of the game.

“I don’t know if the question you’re trying to ask is if I think I should continue with the style of play that I’ve been using up until now? How am I not going to question what I’m doing? Of course I question myself. When you ask yourself why the things that are happening to us are happening, the question is I don’t think that the change of style is going to change what’s happening to us.

“When a team is going through what we’re going through, it’s only going to awaken doubts [but] I don’t need [the owners] to give me conclusions about the succession of results of the team that I manage.

“The only response I can give is that I know that the players give their maximum - you can see it in the intensity and all the data that comes out of the game”.

