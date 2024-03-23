Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have enjoyed a superb season so far, and there have been key players aplenty in Daniel Farke's eye-catching squad. But few have stood out like youngster Archie Gray, who has broken through and become a vital player at just 18 years of age.

What is even more impressive is that Gray has shown tremendous versatility, often operating at full-back despite being a centre midfielder by trade. The youngster is already being linked with some of the biggest clubs in the country, but Leeds will be hoping they can secure promotion to the Premier League, where he can remain a key part of Farke's squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking of the German boss, he must receive plenty of credit for bringing Gray into his plans and getting the best out of him. Gray himself has praised Farke. “My dad has always said that pre-season is the time to make a good first impression on the manager and that starts with your fitness," he said in an interview with The Guardian in December. "I worked really hard and tried to impress in pre-season, then made my debut against Cardiff and thought I did OK.

“Obviously I was proud of myself but I didn’t really celebrate – we just went out for a meal as a family. I’ve still got so much more to prove and to improve on, but the manager has been brilliant and put so much faith in me. In pre-season I set a goal of playing as much as possible but I’ve definitely exceeded my expectations.”

Farke's decision to use Gray, and indeed in the way he has used him, has also had a more palpable impact. According to Transfermarkt, before the season started, Gray had a value of 200,000 euros (£171,670), and that value rose to five million (£4.29 million) Euros by the end of October and to 14 million (£12 million) Euros by the end of 2023.