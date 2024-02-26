Leeds United star Archie Gray sizes up Premier League challenge and declares next target
Seventeen-year-old Whites star Gray played a crucial role in Friday night’s 3-1 victory against Championship leaders Leicester City which saw Daniel Farke’s second-placed side close the gap to the Foxes to just six points. Gray, though, says United must keep their feet firmly grounded with 12 league games left and just aim to continue their winning streak step by step ahead of Saturday’s Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Town.
Farke’s side will be bidding for an amazing tenth league win in succession at Huddersfield but attention first turns to the FA Cup fifth round with Wednesday night’s clash at Chelsea. Gray, who is yet to face Premier League opposition, says he is relishing the prospect of facing the Blues, even if admitting that facing Chelsea at Elland Road would be even better.
"I can't wait,” said Gray to LUTV. “Games like that, you look forward to them so much, especially at Stamford Bridge. It would be better to have it at Elland Road but it's the games that you look forward to in your life."
Reflecting on Friday night’s win against Leicester and asked if it was a case of not getting carried away, Gray declared: “As big as a win it is, we need to only focus on the next game and this game is just as important as the next game, it's hopefully get another three points and keep the winning streak going. It's just keeping on focusing on the next game."