Leeds United star Archie Gray posts personal tribute to ex-Celtic man after relative's passing
Leeds United teenager Archie Gray has posted a tribute to his father's cousin and son of Elland Road legend Eddie Gray, after the 50-year-old's passing.
Former Celtic defender Stuart Gray, Archie's cousin once removed, sadly passed on January 27 after a battle with bile duct cancer. The Gray family have since August 2023 successfully raised £50,000 for Stuart and leading Cholangiocarcinoma charity, AMMF, following his stage four cancer diagnosis last year.
Archie sat out Leeds' 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup Fourth Round with a minor knee problem but could return against Bristol City next weekend. After the game, 17-year-old Gray re-posted Celtic's tribute to Stuart on his Instagram account, alongside a picture of the pair following one of Leeds' fixtures earlier this season.
Father-of-five Stuart is the son of Leeds hero Eddie Gray and played his father in the 2009 film 'The Damned United', which depicts Brian Clough's infamous 44-day spell as Leeds boss in 1974. He also enjoyed a career in the professional game, representing Greenock Morton, Reading, Rushden and Diamonds and Oxford United, in addition to his time at Celtic Park.