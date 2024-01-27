Former Celtic defender Stuart Gray, Archie's cousin once removed, sadly passed on January 27 after a battle with bile duct cancer. The Gray family have since August 2023 successfully raised £50,000 for Stuart and leading Cholangiocarcinoma charity, AMMF, following his stage four cancer diagnosis last year.

Archie sat out Leeds' 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup Fourth Round with a minor knee problem but could return against Bristol City next weekend. After the game, 17-year-old Gray re-posted Celtic's tribute to Stuart on his Instagram account, alongside a picture of the pair following one of Leeds' fixtures earlier this season.

