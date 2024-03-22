Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a bumper debut campaign in professional football so far, making over 40 appearances for his boyhood club, earning a new, long-term contract at Elland Road and last week a first call to the England U21 setup.

Gray could become the 19th-youngest player ever to make an appearance for the England side one step below the senior national team and would be the youngest to do so since 2020 when Jamal Musiala made his bow at age 17, should he take to the field against Azerbaijan in the capital city Baku.

England have won four of their five matches since lifting the European Championship last summer, including a 9-1 victory over Serbia in qualifying for next summer's tournament, in which they will look to retain their crown.

Leeds teammate Charlie Cresswell is also named on the bench for England U21 today. He will wear No. 15, while Gray has been given the No. 18 shirt.

Today's fixture is being streamed live on England's official YouTube channel and can be accessed via the link here.

England U21 XI vs Azerbaijan: Trafford, Lewis, Doyle, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Morton, Elliott, McAtee, Rogers, Philogene, Madueke