Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has explained why Ao Tanaka broke down in tears after the 1-0 win at Middlesbrough.

Tanaka struggled at times during the victory at the Riverside and sank to the turf at full-time, visibly overcome with emotion. Farke and a number of players went to console the Japan international and the manager says it has been a difficult week for the 26-year-old. Leeds players attended a memorial event for the 25th anniversary of the murder of supporters Chris Loftus and Kevin Speight and paid further tribute before a 1-1 draw at Luton Town on Saturday. The game and the run of form prior to it led to Leeds sitting third in the table and there was frustration vented at the team and manager by sections of the away support at full-time. Farke says that response left Tanaka confused.

"Not just for him for all my players, these are young individuals and we're working for the most emotional club in the UK," said Farke. "It's so, so difficult. The last week, the outside world is always nervous and panicking, Ao is there with his first season in English football. It's the first time in his career there was a bit of criticism on him, for a young player like this.

"Ao is there, we had the tragedy from 25 years ago, the players were all moved, even Ao was moved when he heard about Chris and Kev. During the week we changed our whole schedule, we went to the memorial and the players were all moved. You go to Luton, have to play on a pitch that normally just sheep should be allowed to eat on. The day before you experience Mateo Joseph out with illness, Joe Rothwell out for several weeks, Pascal injured during the game, you go back and you find a way to equalise and Manor sadly misses the golden chance and we're all disappointed. Ao thinks all Leeds are we [but] he and we got some stick."

Farke understands the reaction to the Luton result but says the emotional ups and downs have taken a toll on Tanaka.

"I don't blame them, we have the best supporters in the country, they don't mean it personally and the disappointment has to go out," he said. "I can handle this, I'm experienced. He's a young man, he didn't really understand why everyone was shouting at us and he was in tears [after the Boro game] in the dressing room. I asked him what was wrong and he said he was so empty and tired. Sometimes we forget we don't work with robots, they're human beings. We have mental health days but when it comes down to the wire we don't think about mental health. It's so difficult. We have such a believe, togetherness and trust, it's second to none, it's a joy to work with this group."

Farke's wish is that there be more recognition for the desire within his squad to end this season with the city's first proper promotion party since 1990 and the pressure that comes with the bid to make it happen.

"The last time we were promoted with supporters was 35 years ago, the great Marcelo did it in Covid times," he said. "How much it means to the players to do it with supporters, it's so difficult. I wish we valued this a little bit. I don't like to complain about pressure, they earn lots of money but let's not forget we work with human beings."