The YEP understands reports of a £3.4 million approach for U.D. Leiria midfielder Djé D'avilla by Leeds United are wide of the mark with the player not on the club's radar.

A Portuguese report on Tuesday afternoon alleged Leeds had made an offer for D'avilla in the region of €4 million (£3.4m). Leeds sources have told the YEP the defensive midfielder is not a target this month and that said report is incorrect.

The 21-year-old Ivorian has appeared 17 times across all competitions for second division side Leiria, but will not be swapping Portugal for Elland Road any time soon.

Leeds have only recently welcomed Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev back into the fold following long-term knee injuries, while Josuha Guilavogui, Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell are all capable of deputising at the base of Daniel Farke's midfield. Only last week the manager hailed his depth in that position and due to the availability of senior options has sanctioned a loan move for youngster Charlie Crew - also a central midfielder - who is expected to join Doncaster Rovers until the end of the season.

The Sport TV report suggesting D'avilla could be bound for Elland Road claimed acquiring a work permit in England may present difficulty for Leeds. However, United are unlikely to launch such an approach for any player without iron-clad assurances that a work permit could reasonably expected to be granted.

Leeds continue to anticipate a quiet January transfer window with Joe Gelhardt, soon-to-be announced at Hull City as a loan arrival, and Crew the only exits from the fringes of Farke's squad. United are not minded to allow any players who may yet play a material role in the second half of the season depart, which includes Patrick Bamford, who is currently injured.