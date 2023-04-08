Crystal Palace visit Elland Road looking for a first win at Leeds’ home ground since 2006. Roy Hodgson has returned to take charge of the Eagles picking up three points in his first outing since reneging on retirement.

Both teams could move closer to the relative comfort and safety of mid-table with a victory, however Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier expects the game to be hard-fought.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds this week, the Frenchman said: “They are very good, they have very good wingers, also strong strikers, so we have to be ready for this,” referencing the attacking depth Hodgson has at his disposal.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 04: Luke Ayling of Leeds United and teammates shake hands with the Nottingham Forest players prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on April 04, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

In addition, Meslier reflected on the squad’s collective mental state before Tuesday’s triumph over Nottingham Forest, insisting the players did not feel the pressure of what was a huge fixture in the grand scheme of Leeds’ season.

"We were calm. We knew what we wanted to do, just follow the plan of Javi. Unfortunately they scored first. They didn't have many actions to score and after we just stay calm and play our football.

"We just arrived to score two goals to win the game,” Meslier added.

Head coach Javi Gracia has been praised by sections of the media and the fanbase for his cool-headedness in press conferences, on the touchline and evidently in his behind-the-scenes preparations with the players.

Meslier has also discussed the Spaniard’s strengths, stating his tactics and ‘rules’ are clear and easy to understand.

"He’s a top manager,” he said. “His rules, his tactics are very clear for us, so it's easy to understand. And we play the football that we want to play so everybody's agreeing with this.

