Leeds United squad revealed for Germany training camp with new arrival set to jet in

Graham Smyth
Published 21st Jul 2024, 14:24 BST
Leeds United’s training camp in Germany began on Sunday morning with new and new-ish faces among the travelling party.

New signing Joe Rothwell was involved, but the latest transfer addition Jayden Bogle did not make the initial flight due to the completion of his move from Sheffield United. Bogle will instead arrive on Sunday evening and join in with training as of Monday morning.

Leeds are due to face two friendlies during the camp, with coverage embargoed due to the decision taken by German police to dissuade Whites fans from travelling. The games will take place behind closed doors but the YEP will provide match coverage, published a short while after the full-time whistle.

Daniel Farke put his men through a tough session on the first morning, with Patrick Bamford involved in full team training but continuing to have his workload managed. The striker was involved fully for the first 70 minutes of the session, including the small-sided games and sprint work.

The Frenchman remains Leeds United's number one goalkeeper under Daniel Farke.

1. Illan Meslier

The Frenchman remains Leeds United's number one goalkeeper under Daniel Farke.

The veteran is one of the goalkeeping quartet in Leeds United's travelling party.

2. Karl Darlow

The veteran is one of the goalkeeping quartet in Leeds United's travelling party.

The Thorp Arch academy export rejoined the club this summer for a nominal fee from Salford City

3. Alex Cairns

The Thorp Arch academy export rejoined the club this summer for a nominal fee from Salford City

The youngster, who recently signed a new deal at Elland Road, is the fourth keeper in Farke's squad in Germany.

4. Harry Christy

The youngster, who recently signed a new deal at Elland Road, is the fourth keeper in Farke's squad in Germany.

The right-back, signed from Sheffield United on Saturday, will fly in to link up with the squad on Sunday evening.

5. Jayden Bogle

The right-back, signed from Sheffield United on Saturday, will fly in to link up with the squad on Sunday evening.

The veteran is providing competiton for both right-back and left-back roles.

6. Sam Byram

The veteran is providing competiton for both right-back and left-back roles.

