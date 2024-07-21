New signing Joe Rothwell was involved, but the latest transfer addition Jayden Bogle did not make the initial flight due to the completion of his move from Sheffield United. Bogle will instead arrive on Sunday evening and join in with training as of Monday morning.

Leeds are due to face two friendlies during the camp, with coverage embargoed due to the decision taken by German police to dissuade Whites fans from travelling. The games will take place behind closed doors but the YEP will provide match coverage, published a short while after the full-time whistle.

Daniel Farke put his men through a tough session on the first morning, with Patrick Bamford involved in full team training but continuing to have his workload managed. The striker was involved fully for the first 70 minutes of the session, including the small-sided games and sprint work.

