The YEP was present and correct for each and every Leeds game this season, from the kick-off against Cardiff City, through those mid-season trips to Plymouth Argyle, to the bitter final whistle at Wembley. And for each game we produced player ratings, with the traditional mark out of 10 for every player who played enough minutes [10 or more] to qualify for subjective assessment.

First things first, though, the ratings are for want of a better word, a nightmare. It might be that a defensive midfielder’s work goes under the radar or is under-appreciated, because it’s the simple stuff. Even if it’s the simple stuff done well, it might not stand out quite as much to a spectator who is simultaneously crafting a match report and updating social media on every cough, lick and spit of a game, than a few thumping tackles from the full-back on the near side, or the eye-catching dribbles of a number 10. But the ratings, as a hugely popular mainstay of the YEP matchday coverage, are going nowhere.

What they do is paint a picture of who impressed, who did their job and who did not and when you zoom out to see the full picture at the end of the season then the general rule is that the best players end up in generally the right places when you rank them by their average rating. The usual caveats apply though. Those without a regular starting place will find it difficult to get a higher rating because they come into games that are either won or lost and find it hard to shine. Rhythm is key for so many players. Goalscorers tend to attract greater praise. And it must be noted that any player who features 40-plus times and ends up with a rating anywhere in the region of 7/10 has had themselves a very decent campaign.

It’s no surprise to see the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Ethan Ampadu at the top end of the list, but the main man according to the ratings this season might cause a debate or two. What cannot be argued is the consistency he brought to the table though, or his level of commitment even as a player Leeds do not own outright, yet. And it is precisely the consistent nature of his performances that make him a key target for the club for next season, if the numbers stack up with Tottenham Hotspur. So, by virtue of his numbers and the highest average rating of any player in the squad, centre-half Joe Rodon can now consider himself the Yorkshire Evening Post’s 2023/24 Player of the Year. Llongyfarchiadau.

1 . Joe Rodon - 7.4 What makes Rodon's average rating so impressive is that he compiled it over 50 appearances, 49 of which were starts. His consistency put him in the conversation for Player of the Year and whetted the appetite at Elland Road for at least a second season. If the numbers stack up, expect Farke to welcome him back for a second campaign. His leadership and reading of the game could be key.

2 . Ethan Ampadu - 7.2 Another really impressive rating when you consider his 54 appearances. The level of consistency needed to stand out when you play as often as he did, in both central midfield and central defence, is remarkable - especially for a young player. What's more he carried the armband too, which is an extra weight not everyone can bear. Club captain next season if Liam Cooper departs? Don't bet against it.

3 . Crysencio Summerville - 7.2 The Championship Player of the Year went from an emerging talent to a main man for Leeds last season. Though he tailed off a little towards the end of the campaign, Leeds would not have got anywhere near Wembley without his contribution on the left flank. Too good for so many Championship defenders.

4 . Pascal Struijk - 7.0 A player whose importance to Leeds' build-up in possession was perhaps underestimated, until he wasn't there. A season cut short, when he was playing some lovely stuff. The injury also robbed Leeds of a set-piece threat and meant Ampadu could not go and boss the midfield as he had done earlier in the season. In a number of games that felt costly.

5 . Archie Gray - 6.9 The wonderkid was relied on so heavily and yet for the vast majority of his 52 appearances he carried the responsibility brilliantly. It was a season of education thanks to the right-back role and only a few wingers gave him a tough time. If Leeds keep him - and surely only an enormous sum of cash would persuade them otherwise - a midfield role to make his own would be fun to watch for a full campaign.