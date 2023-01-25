Leeds United squad market values from lowest to highest gallery - according to transfer experts
A look at how each member of Leeds United’s current squad are valued, according to the transfer experts.
Leeds United’s squad value continues to grow as the club invests in new talent.
The value of the Whites’ squad took a plummet over the summer when Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha left the club, but Leeds have invested significantly since, and the value is now trending upwards. In fact, many of the club’s most recent signings are among the highest valued players at Elland Road currently. With that in mind, we have gathered the current value of every Leeds senior player according to Transfermarkt to see how the total £263.7million valuation of the Whites’ squad actually breaks down.
Take a look below as we count up from lowest valued to the highest...