The value of the Whites’ squad took a plummet over the summer when Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha left the club, but Leeds have invested significantly since, and the value is now trending upwards. In fact, many of the club’s most recent signings are among the highest valued players at Elland Road currently. With that in mind, we have gathered the current value of every Leeds senior player according to Transfermarkt to see how the total £263.7million valuation of the Whites’ squad actually breaks down.