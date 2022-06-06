Leeds United's latest addition Brenden Aaronson is set to face off against three of his new teammates later this year at the FIFA World Cup.

Aaronson's United States were drawn in England and Iran's group two months ago, but had to wait to discover their third opponent via UEFA's play-off route.

Scotland's fixture with Ukraine originally scheduled for March was postponed due to the Russian invasion of the Eastern European country, meaning that game took place last week.

Ukraine triumphed over Liam Cooper's Scotland side, but could not find a way past Wales and Daniel James at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday, June 5.

James played 71 minutes as Wales ran out 1-0 winners courtesy of an Andriy Yarmolenko own goal, setting up a World Cup showdown against Aaronson this winter.

Wales will also play England in a game which is likely to see Kalvin Phillips feature, injuries permitting.

STARS AND STRIPES: US international Brenden Aaronson in action for his country after signing for Leeds United

Due to an injury suffered three months ago, Tyler Roberts was omitted from this latest Wales camp, but is expected to be named in Rob Page's finals squad in November for the tournament in Qatar.

Roberts, James and Phillips will by that point be acquainted with US star Aaronson and in all likelihood the two Welshmen will be vying for second place in Group B along with the USMNT.

Diego Llorente and Robin Koch could face each other in the Middle Eastern country after Spain and Germany were drawn in the same group, too.