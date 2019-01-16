Leeds United Spygate scandal: How the drama has unfolded for Marcelo Bielsa

All eyes are on Leeds United since Marcelo Bielsa’s Spygate scandal kicked off ahead of the Derby County clash.

Here is everything we know so far:

Thursday, January 10

Police were called to Derby’s training ground after the Championship club raised concerns about the presence of man outside the complex’s perimeter fence.

The individual, who was reported to have been carrying binoculars and a pair of pliers, was confronted to by police but was not arrested and left after what the constabulary called “routine checks”.

Friday, January 11

Derby move to point the finger at Leeds just hours ahead of their visit to Elland Road. The incident, which saw manager Frank Lampard suspend a training session, prompt suggestions that United were spying on County in preparation for the key league game.

Marcelo Bielsa takes full responsibility for the ‘Spygate’ saga ahead of kick off but defended himself against accusations of cheating and said he would not apologise for sending a member of his backroom team to watch a Derby training session.

Leeds United win the game 2-0 leaving Lampard struggling to hide his anger over what he said was “a hop, skip and a jump over the line”. Bielsa then says he is ready to accept any sanction brought against him by Leeds or the FA.

The Football Association confirms it is investgating

Saturday, January 12

Leeds apologise to Derby for spying on their training and say they will remind head coach Marcelo Bielsa of his responsibilities.

A club statement reads: “Following comments made by Marcelo Bielsa yesterday the club will look to work with our head coach and his staff to remind them of the integrity and honesty which are the foundations that Leeds United is built on. “Our owner Andrea Radrizzani has met with Derby County’s owner Mel Morris to formally apologise for Marcelo’s actions. We will make no further comment on this matter.”

Tuesday, January 15

The EFL joins the Football Association in launching an investigation into the ‘Spygate’ controversy. Officials at the EFL write to Leeds asking the club to provide their observations