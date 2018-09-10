Leeds United: Spotlight falls on Jansson after Alioski excels

PONTUS JANSSON is set to be the latest Leeds United star on international duty tonight with Sweden taking on Turkey in a UEFA Nations League clash in Solna.

Centre-back Jansson skippered the Swedes for Thursday night's 2-0 loss in a friendly against Austria in Vienna and the 27-year-old will now by vying for a place in the Sweden XI for the Nations League clash against Turkey.

Young Whites players Tom Pearce and Will Huffer could also be in action for England's under-20s tonight who face an U20s Elite League clash with the Netherlands (6pm).

Whites winger Gjanni Alioski continued his fine form for Macedonia on Sunday evening as the winger converted a first-half penalty in his side's 2-0 win at home to Armenia in the UEFA Nations League.

Tyler Roberts, meanwhile, came on for the final 19 minutes of the Nations League game between Wales and Denmark which ended in a 2-0 defeat for Ryan Giggs' side.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mateusz Klich will be looking to continue his superb start to the season when Poland host an international friendly against Ireland (7.45pm).

At the same time, Whites goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and winger Stuart Dallas will be expected to start for Northern Ireland as they welcome Israel for a friendly.

On the loans front, five Whites players are on loan at clubs in League One but Republic Of Ireland international midfielder Eunan O'Kane had to settle for 14 minutes off the bench for Luton Town at the weekend.

O'Kane was brought on as a 76th-minute substitute for the Hatters as they recorded a 2-1 success at Doncaster Rovers for whom Whites striker Mallik Wilks started upfront before being taken off two minutes after the hour.

O'Kane has yet to make a league start for Luton since joining on loan from Leeds until January.

At Fleetwood Town, right back Lewie Coyle played the full 90 minutes of a 1-1 draw at Sunderland on Saturday with the Whites defender also booked.

Defender Paudie O'Connor did not feature for Blackpool in their dramatic 3-2 win at home to Bradford City in which the Tangerines netted three times in the final six minutes.

Likewise, left back Tyler Denton - who has been injured - was not involved for League One leaders Peterborough United who won 3-2 at Southend United.

In National League, centre back Liam Kitching again played 90 minutes as Harrogate Town beat visiting Havant & Waterlooville 3-2 to stay top of the division.