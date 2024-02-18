Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Or the one swaying slightly up the aisle of a packed carriage of the Leeds-bound service on Saturday evening who enquired where, on God's green earth, we were now. "Tiverton Parkway, mate. "Jesus Christ."

Bristol City away, Plymouth Argyle away, Swansea City away and Plymouth Argyle away, again. An untold toll on bank accounts, holiday entitlements, relationships and livers. Part adventure, part slog. An endurance race, in which any finishers deserved t-shirts, medals and certificates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maybe, finally, at Plymouth for the second time in such a short period, it was telling on the players too. This was not a performance to write home about in particularly glowing terms. They had to gut this one out, in torrential rain again. They were narky with each other. Joe Rodon barked at Glen Kamara. Archie Gray barked at Rodon. Crysencio Summerville snarled at anyone whose pass didn't quite find him. Like a band coming to the end of a mammoth world tour, the intensity of being in each other's pockets maybe frayed the edges of patience just a little.

RELENTLESS SLOG - Leeds United men Junior Firpo and Crysencio Summerville come off after a hard-fought 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle at the end of a hectic section of the Championship season. Pic: Harry Trump/Getty Images

But it was more than that. It was the mentality that Daniel Farke has been banging on about all season, the soft skills coming out in hard, spiky verbal form. This was Leeds fighting their way to an eighth successive win, demanding of one another in order to protect that almost-immaculate 2024 defensive record. They wanted this win badly. That much was obvious. And at the end of it, as they all embraced and permitted themselves smiles and laughter, they were 2-0 winners sitting second in the Championship.

Given all that Leeds have achieved since the turn of the year, there was little room for complaint. It was not the sparkling attacking football that tore Swansea or Rotherham United apart, not often in the 90 minutes anyway, and it was not vintage stuff in possession in general. Farke was happy though, with the clean sheet, with the defensive steel, with his goalkeeper's decision making and his team's maturity. The fans were happy because they travelled home with the wind of another win in their sails, memories of two fine goals and full-time celebrations. Only those responsible for so many Leeds fans having to take two full days to do the trip could grumble, having been serenaded for the guts of 90 minutes. The away end sent a sweary, crystal clear message to the broadcasters, who duly had to move the location of their post-game interview at short notice. What's a little inconvenience, between friends, when compared with 2am Saturday morning coach starts?

Maybe it was fitting that Leeds and their supporters got what they wanted from the game without giving television the satisfaction of their very best, because it was far from a classic for neutrals sitting at home on the sofa. And yet it started in a manner that would have had the broadcast selection crew rubbing their hands. Leeds were without Patrick Bamford, again, and though the striker has been a game changer thanks to his profile as a targetman and running-in-behind number 9, there is more than one way to skin a cat. Leeds can hurt you in so many different ways. They counter at pace, they're unpredictable thanks to players like Georginio Rutter, they have centre-backs who can suddenly burst forward to break lines or play balls over the top and when their wingers and full-backs rotate positions to link up they do so at such speed that they're in behind your defence and darting towards the near post in the blink of an eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a little of everything in the opening minutes and certainly enough to suggest the visitors were on it. Rutter and Joel Piroe shaped to run beyond the defence to create space. They played close enough together to find each other with one-touch passing. Ethan Ampadu drove forward to start a move that Kamara's offside brought to an end just as Summerville put the ball a fraction wide. Gray saw a chance to intercept and catch Plymouth playing out from deep.

An opening goal was a natural extension of the early promise. Even if Rutter's high sweeping ball into the area, delivered on the turn in a flash, was more speculative than spectacular, it showed real quickness of thought. Willy Gnonto's quickness of foot then turned it into a 1-0 lead. His speed took him onto it, then onto a first touch that almost got away, before squeezing a shot inside the far post.

The floodgates did not open, however. There followed a period of frustration. Passes were not going to feet. Illan Meslier was giving Piroe fight balls in the air. Summerville's angst was starting to simmer. And Junior Firpo's shaky couple of moments led to a half chance for Jordan Houghton in the Whites area.

It was a messy period, right up until first half stoppage time when Ilia Gruev got on the ball and played shorter, more accurate stuff into the feet of Gnonto, or in behind the back line. That was what led to Ashley Phillips putting a Gnonto cross through his own net in clinical fashion, only to look up in relief as an offside flag saved him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Possession was difficult in the second half, too. The ball just wasn't sticking up top, Rutter struggling to retain it and midfielders struggling to get involved in it meaningfully. So Plymouth made a real contest of it and exerted some pressure, without ever creating too much more than a dangerous unfinished cross. Ampadu shone in this spell, popping up exactly where you would want him and executing his defensive work exactly as Farke would want.

Kamara and Gruev eventually helped to restore some control to the game and Meslier's long ball eventually worked, putting Rutter in behind down near the corner where he laid it off to Summerville - but the winger's off-day continued with a wild attempt at his trademark finish. A second goal was going to be killer for plucky Plymouth and Farke's sense of what the game needed was directly responsible for how it arrived. He swapped Piroe and Rutter so that the flagging Frenchman could go up top and the Dutchman could do the heavy lifting in terms of covering distance. And when Piroe picked up the ball in a central midfield area he looked up to spot and find the run of Rutter, who drove goalward and smacked the ball forcefully through the legs of a defender and the goalkeeper.

All that remained was for Meslier to deal with a couple of potentially hazardous situations and Dan James, on as a replacement, to crack the crossbar with a fine free-kick, but this one was done with Rutter's 72nd-minute strike and Leeds marched on towards Leicester City, at Elland Road, on Friday night. The days in between will allow weary travellers to rest their wallets and enjoy home comforts, and Farke will rest his stars.