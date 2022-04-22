The Whites Under 23s are battling to stave off relegation while their visitors are looking to wrap up the PL2 title.

Leeds have confirmed the attendance is 21,321, which smashes the previous record set by an April 2017 Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton's Under 23 sides. That crowd stood at 17,525, for a game that ended with Everton winning the title.

Andrew Taylor's men made a bright start to tonight's game, going a goal up through Mateo Joseph's cool finish.

But Manchester City hit back through Kayke a minute later and then went ahead through Cole Palmer.

The record crowd was incensed midway through the first half when visiting goalkeeper Cieran Slicker took out Crysencio Summerville, who was clean through, but only saw a yellow card. Slicker then appeared to catch the winger in the area, without punishment.

The hosts have given the title favourites a difficult time of it, Summerville at the heart of the danger posed by the hosts.