A Sky Sports pundit has mulled over a possible Leeds signing.

Clinton Morrison has weighed up the pros and cons to reported Leeds United interest in Beto - and suggested an Everton teammate as a potentially better alternative.

A report from Sky Sports earlier this month claimed that 27-year-old striker Beto had emerged as a possible candidate to arrive at Elland Road this summer following the club’s promotion to the Premier League as Championship champions.

Speaking to the YEP via Free Bets, Sky Sports Soccer Saturday pundit Morrison said it was hard to be confident if Beto would be a success at Leeds, should the Whites sign him this summer.

Instead, albeit with the caveat of needing to keep him fit, Morrison highlighted fellow Toffees striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as potentially a better fit for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Beto, 27, has two more years on his Everton contract whereas 28-year-old Calvert-Lewin’s deal at the club runs out this summer.

Asked if he could see Beto as the main no 9 at Leeds, Morrison pondered: “That's a hard one. I'm not quite sure.

"When he first came into the Premier League it was a big struggle for Beto.

“It's only recently he has gone on a bit of a hot streak and done quite well so I can understand if Leeds fans are a bit up and down on that.

“You look at him and some days he is unplayable and then you look at him on other days and you are thinking ‘come on, we need a bit more from you.’

"But he's a handful and he's been in good form at the minute.

“I think he’d be a very good signing for Leeds..”

"Who I would think of at Everton who is probably out of contract this summer is Calvert-Lewin. He probably needs a different change of scenery.

“If you could get Calvert-Lewin fit and healthy and you can get him through the whole season, I think he’d be a very good signing for Leeds because I think he's a Premier League centre forward and you know what he's like.

"He’s at a good age but the gamble you take on Calvert-Lewin is if you can get him on the pitch or not.

“But I think probably that signing would be better for Leeds probably than Beto would be but you never know as Beto might go there and do well.

"Leeds are going to have to be shopping in that kind of market if they want to stay in the Premier League but those sorts of signings would be good for the football club."