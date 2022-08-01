ASSURED: Leeds United new boy Tyler Adams. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.

USA international midfielder Adams signed for Leeds just two days after England international star Phillips left for Manchester City this month in a deal worth £45m.

Leeds spent around £20m to sign fellow centre midfielder Adams from RB Leipzig but the 23-year-old States star delivered a confident response when asked if he was filling the void left by Phillips.

"Kalvin Phillips is an unbelievable player," Adams told Sky Sports.

"What he's done for Leeds speaks for itself.

"But I didn't come in to be Kalvin Phillips, I came in to be Tyler Adams and I'm a completely different player than Kalvin Phillips.