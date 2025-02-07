Leeds United have announced a new signing - four days after transfer deadline day.

Leeds United have bolstered their ranks with the arrival of a youth international goalkeeper.

Eighteen-year-old Australian under-20s international stopper Robbie Cook has joined the club from Australian outfit Perth Glory, penning terms on a two-and-a-half year professional deal.

The teenager joins the Whites having progressed through the ranks with A-League outfit Perth and the young keeper will now immediately link up with the Academy at Thorp Arch.

The new signing has been involved with Australia’s Under-17 and Under-20 sides and has penned terms until the summer of 2027 at Elland Road.

A Leeds United spokesperson said: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome Robbie to the club and we look forward to seeing his future development.”