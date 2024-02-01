Leeds have announced their long-awaited first arrival of the winter transfer window with the capture of 28-year-old Welsh international defender Connor Roberts until the end of the season.

Roberts has signed on a straight loan deal from the Clarets as he looks to secure promotions from the Championship in consecutive seasons. The right-back was named in the division's Team of the Season last term as Burnley romped to the title, but has found regular minutes harder to come by under Vincent Kompany following the team's return to the top flight.

A former Swansea City academy product, Roberts is an established international with Wales having been capped by his country more than 50 times. He arrives at Elland Road with vast experience and promotion pedigree.

"It's something that I could basically not turn down, I think, when a club the size of Leeds comes calling and wants you to contribute to hopefully something really special come the end of the season," Roberts said upon signing for Leeds.

"I just want to be here with this massive club and contribute in every way I can.

"I think I've got a lot of experience compared to a lot of lads in this squad. Off the back of last season, knowing what it takes to get out this league and in seasons before as well, I've been right up there with Swansea."

Leeds' January window has seen several players exit, including first-team duo Luke Ayling and Djed Spence, both of whom feature predominantly at right-back. United have deployed teenager Archie Gray in that role since the beginning of October, however supporters have grown concerned at the lack of depth in that particular position as the Whites continue to chase down the automatic promotion places.

Roberts' loan deal includes no option to buy, however the player is open to a longer commitment at Elland Road, having expressed his long-held desire to represent the club.