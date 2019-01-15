Leeds United showdown with West Brom switched for Friday night broadcast on Sky

LEEDS UNITED have seen another game switched for Sky Sports broadcast with the Championship hosting of West Brom now set to take place on Friday, March 1.

The fixture had initially been scheduled for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, March 2 but the Whites will now lock horns with the Baggies the previous night with a 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road.

Darren Moore's Baggies condemned Marcelo Bielsa's men to only their third league loss of the season when running out 4-1 winners at The Hawthorns on November 10.

Leeds followed that defeat with seven-straight wins with United currently top of the pile and seven points clear of West Brom who sit fourth.