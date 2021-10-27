Adelaide United's Josh Cavallo. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

The Adelaide United midfielder announced the news ahead of the upcoming A-League season in a lengthy social media post on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old said it was “astonishing to know there are no gay professional footballers who are out and actively playing” and that he wanted to show “others who identify as LGBTQ+ that they are welcome in the football community”.

United posted support for Cavallo on social media, saying: "Leeds United and the whole of football stands with you Josh! Our respect for your courage knows no bounds, an inspiration to us all."

Cavallo has been praised by players in the Australian women’s national side, with Chelsea’s Sam Kerr tweeting “Good for you” and Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord adding: “Respect, the strength to speak out and own who you are.”

In his post, Cavallo said: “Being a gay closeted footballer, I’ve had to learn to mask my feelings in order to fit the mould of a professional footballer.

“Growing up being gay and playing football were just two worlds that hadn’t crossed paths before.

“In football, you only have a small window to achieve greatness, and coming out publicly may have a negative impact on a career.

“As a gay footballer, I know there are other players living in silence.

“I want to help change this, to show that everyone is welcome in the game of football, and deserves the right to be their authentic self.”