It remains to be seen which shirt numbers Leeds United's summer signings don on the first day of next season.
Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen have both arrived at Elland Road from FC Red Bull Salzburg, but the shirt numbers they will wear remain shrouded in mystery.
Aaronson himself referenced which numbered shirt he would like to wear in a recent interview with the In Soccer We Trust podcast, however the No. 7 and No. 11 shirts he named are already taken.
"My favourite number has always been number 7. I like number 11 now since I had it for the national team and then I had it for club, so I'm kind of waiting for maybe two of those to come up," he said.
Ian Poveda last wore the No. 7 shirt for Leeds during the 2020/21 season, while No. 11 belongs to Tyler Roberts.
A shake-up of the first-team squad could vacate a select number of shirts, however it may be some time yet before we discover which number we see Aaronson pulling on during 2022/23.
Kristensen on the other hand, was particularly fond of the No. 43 for Salzburg, but may well have to settle for something different at Leeds given that shirt is currently taken by Mateusz Klich.
Here are the squad numbers available to Leeds' new faces - and shirts which may soon become vacant in the coming weeks.