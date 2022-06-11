It remains to be seen which shirt numbers Leeds United's summer signings don on the first day of next season.

Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen have both arrived at Elland Road from FC Red Bull Salzburg, but the shirt numbers they will wear remain shrouded in mystery.

Aaronson himself referenced which numbered shirt he would like to wear in a recent interview with the In Soccer We Trust podcast, however the No. 7 and No. 11 shirts he named are already taken.

"My favourite number has always been number 7. I like number 11 now since I had it for the national team and then I had it for club, so I'm kind of waiting for maybe two of those to come up," he said.

Ian Poveda last wore the No. 7 shirt for Leeds during the 2020/21 season, while No. 11 belongs to Tyler Roberts.

A shake-up of the first-team squad could vacate a select number of shirts, however it may be some time yet before we discover which number we see Aaronson pulling on during 2022/23.

Kristensen on the other hand, was particularly fond of the No. 43 for Salzburg, but may well have to settle for something different at Leeds given that shirt is currently taken by Mateusz Klich.

Here are the squad numbers available to Leeds' new faces - and shirts which may soon become vacant in the coming weeks.

1. Number 8 The last player to wear No. 8 for Leeds was none other than Vurnon Anita during the 2017/18 season. Since then, the shirt has been vacant and could be filled by attacking midfielder Aaronson (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Number 12 Previously worn by the soon-to-be released Laurens De Bock, the No. 12 shirt will be available come July 1 (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Number 16 No. 16 was Yosuke Ideguchi's shirt number upon signing for the club several years ago. If either of Aaronson or Kristensen takes this jersey, they'll be hoping for a better time of things at Elland Road than the Japanese midfielder endured (Photo by Andrew Varley/MB Media/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Number 18 Last to wear the No. 18 shirt was Raphinha during the 2020/21 season. After excelling in his maiden Premier League campaign, the Brazilian was promoted to No. 10 (Photo by Frank Augstein - Pool/Getty Images) Photo Sales