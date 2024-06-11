Brenden Aaronson will walk out in the white of Leeds United again next season after seemingly deciding to fight for his parent club. The Yorkshire Evening Post reported on Monday that, following positive talks with manager Daniel Farke, the 23-year-old has opted to contribute to next season’s Championship promotion push, despite having the chance to return to Union Berlin.
Aaronson’s expected return came as a major surprise, with few expecting the American back at Elland Road any time soon - so much so that his No.7 shirt has since been taken by last summer’s marquee arrival, Joel Piroe. The Dutchman will likely get first dibs on next season’s choice and if he keeps things the same, Aaronson will have a decision to make. Below, the YEP has taken a look at the options available to the returning star.
1. No.2
Has recently been vacated by Luke Ayling, who joined Middlesbrough on a permanent deal after spending the second-half of the season on loan. Not the first option that comes into mind for an attacking midfielder, and could well be taken by a defender instead. | Getty Images
2. No.11
Aaronson has worn No.11 for the United States and so it would be the most obvious choice from options available. Vacated by Jack Harrison last summer, with the loanee not expected to return any time soon. | AFP via Getty Images
3. No.12
USMNT teammate Tyler Adams gave up the No.12 shirt when leaving for Bournemouth last summer. | Getty Images
4. No.14
The mathematician would point out that seven times two is 14, which would offer some link to Aaronson's previous choice. Last worn by Diego Llorente, who is expected to leave permanently this summer. | Getty Images
5. No.15
Held by the much-loved Stuart Dallas right up until his retirement earlier this year. | Getty Images
6. No.19
Not in use last season after Rodrigo gave it up upon moving to Qatar. | Getty Images