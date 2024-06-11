Brenden Aaronson will walk out in the white of Leeds United again next season after seemingly deciding to fight for his parent club. The Yorkshire Evening Post reported on Monday that, following positive talks with manager Daniel Farke , the 23-year-old has opted to contribute to next season’s Championship promotion push, despite having the chance to return to Union Berlin.

Aaronson’s expected return came as a major surprise, with few expecting the American back at Elland Road any time soon - so much so that his No.7 shirt has since been taken by last summer’s marquee arrival, Joel Piroe. The Dutchman will likely get first dibs on next season’s choice and if he keeps things the same, Aaronson will have a decision to make. Below, the YEP has taken a look at the options available to the returning star.