Daniel Farke says he is happy to face the bullets on behalf of Leeds United's ownership group 49ers Enterprises amid supporter anger over transfers.

For the second season running supporters are frustrated having watched players leave thanks to exit clauses and time is running out for the Whites to adequately replace their star men. This summer has brought the departures of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter for sums of £40m, £25m-plus and £40m respectively. All three players had exit clauses in their contracts that were activated by Premier League clubs. Added to that Farke's squad has also lost starting midfielder Glen Kamara - sold to Stade Rennais for around £8m. Centre-half understudy Charlie Cresswell was sold to Toulouse for £3.8m and 2023 summer loanee escapees Marc Roca and Diego Llorente joined Real Betis.

Incoming recruitment has brought £5m Jayden Bogle to Elland Road, alongside Bournemouth loanee Joe Rothwell and Joe Rodon, who became a permanent signing in a £10m deal. Alex Cairns returned to the club to act as third-choice goalkeeper for a nominal fee.

With just over a week to go in the window Farke has made it clear he needs at least four quality additions, ideally with experience, in the full-back, central midfield, wing and number 10 areas. The lack of incoming business since Bogle signed on July 20 has led to concerns among the fanbase that Farke will not be given the backing he needs to launch a successful promotion bid.

Farke is clearly aware of the criticism being aimed at the club but insists he is happy to be the one taking the questions, some of which might reasonably be expected to land at the feet of those higher up the chain of command.

"I’m the face of a club and I have to speak for the club," he said. "My topic is to defend the club, it’s always the same. Everyone is blaming us and this moment you have to stick together as Leeds United - us against the world. I’m here to bring the stability and adapt to the reality. Everyone knows what we have to do to be competitive. We all would have preferred to keep our best players, there was a little exodus you could say. It’s always better if you can build a squad step-by-step but we have to adapt to a new reality. I’m here to answer the questions and I don’t want to hide behind them. I made it clear several times, I want to bring this club back to the Premier League and I know we need the best possible squad. I’m the first one who is demanding quality but in my role, to be there for the club like a shield."

Farke believes he will not have any new additions in the squad to face Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night but hopes to be able to speak about some completed business next week.