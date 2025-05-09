Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A rival boss has made a big Leeds United admission.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has served up praise for Daniel Farke’s Leeds United side with a declaration about the club’s fans and Premier League hope.

Owls boss Rohl faced German counterpart Farke three times during United’s recent time in the Championship which has now been ended through promotion as champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to German outlet Kicker, Rohl admitted that Leeds had been the best team in the league this season as he also served up praise for Farke.

Rohl’s warm words were extended to the club’s fans - who he described as “incredible” - as the Owls boss declared his hope that Leeds could now break the mould of being a promoted Championship club to stay up in the top flight.

Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts | Uyare & Tharavadu

Rohl - over whom there is speculation about his Owls future - said: “I'm excited about Leeds, who, in my opinion, have been the best team this season. They have an incredible fan base.

"They also have a great German coach (Daniel Farke), whom I really like. And I hope they can break the barrier.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rohl added: “Personally, I had a fantastic time at Sheffield Wednesday. I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’d like to work at the highest possible level with the best players in the near future.

"And the Bundesliga is, of course, a consideration. My situation in Sheffield is unofficially relatively clear.

"There’s a clear agreement with the owner about how I envision my future. Unfortunately, I can’t go into detail about that right now."