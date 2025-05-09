Rival boss makes incredible Leeds United declaration and outlines his Whites hope amid job speculation
Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has served up praise for Daniel Farke’s Leeds United side with a declaration about the club’s fans and Premier League hope.
Owls boss Rohl faced German counterpart Farke three times during United’s recent time in the Championship which has now been ended through promotion as champions.
Speaking to German outlet Kicker, Rohl admitted that Leeds had been the best team in the league this season as he also served up praise for Farke.
Rohl’s warm words were extended to the club’s fans - who he described as “incredible” - as the Owls boss declared his hope that Leeds could now break the mould of being a promoted Championship club to stay up in the top flight.
Rohl - over whom there is speculation about his Owls future - said: “I'm excited about Leeds, who, in my opinion, have been the best team this season. They have an incredible fan base.
"They also have a great German coach (Daniel Farke), whom I really like. And I hope they can break the barrier.”
Rohl added: “Personally, I had a fantastic time at Sheffield Wednesday. I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’d like to work at the highest possible level with the best players in the near future.
"And the Bundesliga is, of course, a consideration. My situation in Sheffield is unofficially relatively clear.
"There’s a clear agreement with the owner about how I envision my future. Unfortunately, I can’t go into detail about that right now."
