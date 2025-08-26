Leeds United face troubled Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

An incredible Leeds United view has been taken on Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup clash at Sheffield Wednesday with a Whites goals prediction.

Daniel Farke’s Whites were huge underdogs for Saturday evening’s second game of the Premier League season at Arsenal as the bookies priced them at 11-1 to beat Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

Arsenal were very strong odds-on shots in being no bigger than 2-7 and duly recorded a 5-0 triumph against Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Three days later, Leeds have the enormous change of now being the long odds-on shots themselves and incredibly as short as 1-12 to beat troubled Sheffield Wednesday who are as big as 20-1 to cause a shock.

Leeds are no bigger than 2-11 with any firm and plenty of Whites goals are firmly expected to be on the agenda.

In a very unusual correct score market, a 3-0 win for Farke’s side is just about favourite at 6-1 although 2-0 is the same price with most firms. A 4-0 win for Leeds, though, is only 17-2.

Despite Whites boss Farke already declaring he would be making plenty of changes, Joel Piroe is clear favourite to score first at 7-2.