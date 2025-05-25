Talk of Leeds interest in a star Blades man has resurfaced.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has batted away resurfacing talk of Leeds United interest in a star Blades man upon the club’s play-off final defeat.

Leeds made a move for Blades star Gus Hamer last summer but the approach was knocked back and the attacking midfielder went on to be named the EFL Championship’s player of the year.

More brilliance from Hamer then seemingly had the Blades on course to seal a Premier League return as his assist for Tyrese Campbell put the Blades 1-0 up in Saturday’s play-off final against Sunderland.

Sunderland, though, hit back to ultimately seal a 2-1 victory - sending the Black Cats up and casting doubt about the futures of Sheffield United’s stars including Leeds-linked Hamer.

Speaking at his post match press conference, Wilder was then asked specifically about the impact that the result could have on United’s hopes of keeping their best players at Bramall Lane.

Wilder, though, declared that he had not thought about players’ futures so soon after the defeat - and that the Blades would now have to deal with what follows.

As quoted by the YEP’s sister title The Star, Wilder replied: “How everything pans out, everything will take care of itself.

“But as you can imagine, I've not thought about futures - personally, or from a player point of view - being an hour and a half after an incredibly low point of everybody's careers, really.

“The players will be incredibly hurting, the supporters will be, the coaching staff will be. But it is what it is, and we're going to have to deal with it.”