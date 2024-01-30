Leeds United share allocation for Plymouth FA Cup replay with ticket prices and sale process
Ticket details for Leeds United's FA Cup replay at Plymouth Argyle have been announced.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds United have revealed their allocation for next week's FA Cup replay at Plymouth Argyle and ticket sale details.
Daniel Farke's Whites were held to a 1-1 draw in Saturday's initial fourth round clash at Elland Road and the replay will take place next Tuesday evening at Home Park in a 7.45pm kick-off.
Leeds have now revealed that they have been given an allocation of 2,295 tickets which will go on sale in four stages, the first of which will begin at 10.30am on Wednesday morning for Super Away Attendees and Away Season Ticket Holders not enrolled on the Away Auto Cup Scheme.
Tickets are priced at £20 for adults, £15 for Seniors aged 65 years and over and Under 23s or £8 for Under 18s and Under 14s - the latter of which need to be with an adult, over 65 or under 23. For full details, visit Leeds United's website at the link HERE