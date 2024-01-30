Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have revealed their allocation for next week's FA Cup replay at Plymouth Argyle and ticket sale details.

Daniel Farke's Whites were held to a 1-1 draw in Saturday's initial fourth round clash at Elland Road and the replay will take place next Tuesday evening at Home Park in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Leeds have now revealed that they have been given an allocation of 2,295 tickets which will go on sale in four stages, the first of which will begin at 10.30am on Wednesday morning for Super Away Attendees and Away Season Ticket Holders not enrolled on the Away Auto Cup Scheme.