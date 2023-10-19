Leeds United boss Daniel Farke will host his pre-Norwich City press conference this afternoon, in which the German is highly likely to reveal whether Djed Spence and Willy Gnonto are close to a return.

HULL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, interacts with Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds United as he leaves the pitch following an injury during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at MKM Stadium on September 20, 2023 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

October’s international break has come to an end with Leeds’ players away on national team duty gradually returning to Thorp Arch this week. Saturday afternoon’s contest with Farke’s former club Norwich may prove too soon for some of the United crop still working towards full fitness such as Stuart Dallas, but the status of on-loan defender Spence and Italy international Gnonto will be top of the agenda as Farke sits down with the media at Thorp Arch.

The pair have missed several weeks due to injury, although Leeds have not suffered a great deal in their absence, losing just once in their last nine league outings. Gnonto did not go away with Luciano Spalletti’s Italy group this month, as has previously been the case when fit, while Spence also remained at Leeds’ training base after a couple of days off, granted to all non-internationals at the club.

Farke had previously offered a vague interpretation of when the duo could return to the pitch, and only if they have played a central role in team training this week will they be considered for selection at Carrow Road this weekend. That is per Farke’s own rules which stipulate that players must have trained a sufficient amount in the lead up to a game in order to be picked in the matchday squad.

“Willy had successful surgery but will be out until the international break. Djed needs time and also won’t be involved until after the break,” Farke said at the end of September. Gnonto suffered an ankle injury in the 0-0 draw with Hull City at the MKM Stadium and underwent subsequent minor surgery to clean up a separate issue, while Spence sustained a knee injury in training a month ago and was initially prescribed to be out of action for up to eight weeks.

"Leeds United defender Djed Spence picked up a knee injury following a challenge in training last week, and following scans, we can confirm he has damaged his lateral collateral ligament.

“The injury is not expected to require surgery and we expect Djed to return to play within eight weeks,” a club statement read on September 18.

