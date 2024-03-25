Leeds United 'set to reignite interest' in summer target as AC Milan approach emerges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We've reached the final few days of the international break and in just a few days' time, Leeds United will be returning to Championship action. A trip to Watford awaits the Whites on Good Friday and they'll be keen to consolidate their spot at the top of the table by picking up their 13th win in 14 league games.

A host of Leeds players will be in action over the next couple of days for their respective countries but as the weekend approaches, all eyes will turn to Vicarage Road. Here's a look at some of the biggest stories out there.

Leeds to reignite interest in O'Riley?

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United made Celtic's Matt O'Riley a target last summer following their relegation from the Premier League and are thought to have placed at least one bid. The move didn't materialise, though, and the Denmark international stayed at Celtic Park to play under Brendan Rodgers.

However, according to Give Me Sport, Leeds could be set to return for O'Riley should they win promotion to the Premier League this season. The midfielder is already attracting interest from Brighton and Brentford ahead of the summer, while it is claimed Leeds could make him target once more.

According to the report, Celtic would be willing to part ways with O'Riley in the upcoming transfer window should they receive a suitable offer.

Cresswell's Milan interest

Charlie Cresswell could have been wearing the red and black of AC Milan this season had the Italian club succeeded in landing the Leeds man in January. That's according to the Mirror, who report Milan showed late interest in taking the England U21 international to the San Siro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad