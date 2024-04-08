Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will be determined to bounce back to winning ways on Tuesday night as they take on Sunderland at Elland Road. The Whites fell to their first defeat in 16 on Saturday afternoon and that was enough for them to drop out of the automatic promotion spots in the Championship.

They have the chance to move back in to the top two this week, though, and they'll be doing all they can to take it. Ahead of that clash against the Black Cats, we take a look at some of the big headlines out there.

Leeds to open contract talks

Leeds United are ready to offer Crysencio Summerville a new and improved contract to stave off expected summer interest. Football Transfers have that story, with the report claiming that Summerville is attracting admiring glances from the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United and AC Milan already.

The Dutchman has scored 18 goals in all competitions for the Whites this season and his performances on the left have been one of the major reasons why Daniel Farke's side are pushing for promotion at the top end of the division. As such, Leeds will be braced for summer interest and although Summerville still has two more years left to run on his deal, they'll be keen to tie him down.

The same report claims Leeds would want around £45million for the 22-year-old if he is to leave the club this summer. However, they'll hope that promotion and the promise of a starring role in the Premier League might be enough to persuade Summerville to commit his future to Elland Road.

Whites' O'Riley encouragement

Leeds United are being urged to make Matt O'Riley a summer addition should they win promotion to the Premier League in the coming weeks.

The Whites are being heavily linked with a move for the Celtic midfielder, who has bagged 13 Scottish Premiership goals and assisted 11 more this season, and while they won't be the only club interested, former United goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes he could be a great signing.

“It depends if Leeds are in the Premier League or Championship,” said Robinson as per MOT Leeds News. “If they are still in the Championship then it’s a non-starter.

“O’Riley has been excellent for Celtic this year. I’ve seen him a few times. He’s an attacking midfielder who scores goals and he will undoubtedly attract interest from Leeds and other Premier League teams as well.