Leeds United take on Huddersfield Town on Saturday as they look to bounce back from their FA Cup defeat at Chelsea by continuing their remarkable run in the Championship. The Whites have won their last nine league games and they have the opportunity to move to within three points of league leaders Leicester, at least temporarily, by picking up a 10th on the spin.

It's a Yorkshire derby, which only adds to the significance of this weekend's clash, of course, and Daniel Farke knows his side will have their work cut out against the resurgent Terriers, who have won three of their last five. Here's a look at some of the biggest headlines ahead of that clash.

Wober talks expected

Borussia Monchengladbach have already made it clear that they would like to sign Leeds United's Max Wober permanently this summer. According to Gladbach Live and Fussball Transfers, via Sport Witness, the Bundesliga club are plotting a move to secure the Austria international's long-term future this summer following the completion of his season-long loan.

Wober has excelled with Gladbach this season, making 20 appearances and registering a goal and three assists from defence. Unfortunately, his impressive performances haven't been able to prevent the club from struggling in the bottom half of the division, but the club have already started planning for next season and they see Wober as one player to chase.

There is a recognition that Wober wouldn't be cheap, given he still has three more seasons left to run on his deal at Elland Road, but that won't stop the German outfit from trying.

January 'target' set for release

Leeds United were linked with a move for Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett during the January transfer window and it seems they will have the opportunity to sign him for free this summer. Dummett is approaching the end of his contract at St. James' Park and according to Newcastle reporter Joel Bland, he will not be offered a new deal, freeing him up for a summer switch.

