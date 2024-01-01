The latest transfer speculation from Leeds United as the January transfer window opens for business.

There is reportedly a ‘growing hope’ Leeds United will sell Junior Firpo during the January transfer window.

The former Real Betis left-back moved to Elland Road in a £13m deal from Barcelona during the summer of 2021 but a series of injuries have limited him to just 56 appearances during that time.

Firpo made his comeback from a knee injury in the 4-0 home win against Ipswich Town last month and made a brief cameo in the weekend defeat at West Bromwich Albion. However, the 27-year-old’s long-term future at Elland Road is said to be open to question as he enters the final 18 months of his current deal.

Journalist Dean Jones told GiveMeSport: "There's growing hope that Junior Firpo will leave on a permanent. That's being looked at along with ones like Marc Roca. So Leeds are definitely looking to open things up a bit in the new year. But I think that the left-back role is one they should really be focusing on at the moment just in case it becomes a weak spot that causes some trouble in the second half of the season.”

Promotion rivals target Liverpool star

Leicester City are currently strong favourites to claim the Championship title and promotion into the Premier League.

Fabio Carvalho. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Foxes are eight points clear of second placed Ipswich Town and are odds-on favourites to limit their stay in the Championship to a solitary season. An impressive summer in the transfer market laid the foundations for a stunning first half of the campaign and Enzo Maresca is reportedly now hoping to make a positive early move in the January transfer window.

Sky Sports News have reported the Italian is keen to secure the services of Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho on a loan deal after the talented forward was recalled from an underwhelming loan spell at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.