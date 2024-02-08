Leeds United 'set for' summer bidding war as competition to trial fresh rule change

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to nine games this weekend as they take on Rotherham United at Elland Road. The Whites sealed their spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night but their focus has turned back to the Championship promotion race and they'll be determined to pick up another three points against the Millers on Saturday.

As the build up to that clash begins, we've rounded up some of the headlines out there.

Sinisterra interest mounts

Luis Sinisterra could be at the centre of a bidding war this summer as AC Milan and Bournemouth eye up a permanent move for the Leeds United winger. Sinisterra was named as a potential option for the Serie A giants earlier this week and a fresh report from Teamtalk suggests the club are now planning to place a bid for the Colombian international.

Milan were said to be keen on Sinisterra before he made the move to Leeds from Feyenoord back in 2022 and they are reportedly willing to offer Leeds up to €30m to land him this summer, should the expected sale of Rafael Leao go through. Leao has been linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United, and the club see Sinisterra as someone who can fill the hole Leao leaves.

Bournemouth are also keen on signing the winger this summer. Sinisterra is currently on loan at the Vitality Stadium and having caught the eye of Andoni Iraola, the Cherries want to add him to their group permanently.

FA Cup changes considered

Sin bins could be trialled by the FA in next season's FA Cup competition, according to a report in the Times. The notion of a sin bin is expected to be approved by the International Football Association Board next month and it is claimed the Cup competition could be used as a way of testing it in the English game.

