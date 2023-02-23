Zigor Aranalde, Juan Solla and Mikel Antia are in line to become members of the Leeds United backroom staff over the course of the next week following the appointment of Javi Gracia as the club’s new head coach on a ‘flexible’ basis.

The Spanish trio will supplement Michael Skubala and Chris Armas in the first-team setup who have, alongside newly-installed Under-21s lead coach Paco Gallardo, led training following Jesse Marsch’s departure earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forty-nine-year-old Aranalde has worked with Gracia on several occasions previously and will take up the position of assistant coach at Elland Road, while Solla will replace Pierre Barrieu as fitness coach.

Former Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez (l) and coach Mikel Antia react during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Stoke City in 2017 (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Former Newcastle United assistant Mikel Antia was plucked from a spell in Qatar by ex-Magpies boss Rafa Benitez in 2016, taking his first steps in English football under the well-travelled Spaniard at St James’ Park. Antia does boast a wealth of top-level experience, however, leading renowned Qatari academy Aspire Academy between 2012 and 2016, as well as spells in China, the United States and his native Spain.