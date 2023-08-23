All the latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours as the Whites work to get deals over the line.

Leeds United are now working hard on incomings as they look to add depth to Daniel Farke’s squad ahead of the deadline.

The Whites have put together a less than ideal start to the season, drawing twice and losing once, but Farke hasn’t been helped by a lack of incomings and a whole host of exits. The Leeds squad is looking all too thin ahead of next week’s deadline, and the club are now working hard to bring in a number of new signings as they look to give Farke the tools he needs to orchestrate a promotion campaign.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Kamara latest

Leeds are said to be expected to table a bid for Rangers star Glen Kamara.

According to the Daily Mail, the Whites are ready to up their interest in Kamara, who will ‘definite;y’ leave Rangers this summer, according to Gers boss Michael Beale. With Rangers seemingly willing to do a deal, Leeds are now said to be readying their offer.

Transfermarkt value Kamara at more than £4million, but it’s not clear exactly how much Rangers will demand for the midfielder.

Gnonto bid

Everton look set to test Leeds’ resolve over Wilfried Gnonto.

According to Football Transfers, the Toffees are willing to offer as much as £30million to sign Gnonto, who signed for Leeds for less than £5million less than a year ago. Gnonto has refused to play for Leeds until he gets a transfer, but the Whites have been resistant to a deal up to this point.