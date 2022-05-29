Leeds United set for historic clashes in third season back in Premier League

Leeds United have discovered their final opponents for the 2022-23 Premier League season which will feature historic clashes against Nottingham Forest.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 29th May 2022, 6:25 pm
Updated Sunday, 29th May 2022, 6:27 pm

Forest became the third and final team promoted to next season's top tier after defeating Carlos Corberan's Huddersfield Town 1-0 in Sunday's Championship play-off final at Wembley.

The only goal of the game arrived in the 43rd minute via a Levi Colwill own goal, ensuring promotion for Forest who join champions Fulham and runners-up Bournemouth in going up

Leeds will face Forest in the top flight for the first time since April 1999, the season in which Forest went down.

GOING UP: Nottingham Forest celebrate Levi Colwill's own goal in Sunday's Championship play-off final against Huddersfield Town at Wembley. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Forest have not been back since but Steve Cooper's side will now play top tier football for the first time in 23 years.

