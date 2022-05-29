Leeds United set for historic clashes in third season back in Premier League

Forest became the third and final team promoted to next season's top tier after defeating Carlos Corberan's Huddersfield Town 1-0 in Sunday's Championship play-off final at Wembley.
The only goal of the game arrived in the 43rd minute via a Levi Colwill own goal, ensuring promotion for Forest who join champions Fulham and runners-up Bournemouth in going up
Leeds will face Forest in the top flight for the first time since April 1999, the season in which Forest went down.
Forest have not been back since but Steve Cooper's side will now play top tier football for the first time in 23 years.