Leeds United set for historic clashes in third season back in Premier League

Forest became the third and final team promoted to next season's top tier after defeating Carlos Corberan's Huddersfield Town 1-0 in Sunday's Championship play-off final at Wembley.

The only goal of the game arrived in the 43rd minute via a Levi Colwill own goal, ensuring promotion for Forest who join champions Fulham and runners-up Bournemouth in going up

Leeds will face Forest in the top flight for the first time since April 1999, the season in which Forest went down.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GOING UP: Nottingham Forest celebrate Levi Colwill's own goal in Sunday's Championship play-off final against Huddersfield Town at Wembley. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.