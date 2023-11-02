All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare for a huge clash with Leicester City.

Leeds United are now closing in on their biggest game of the season so far - a trip to East Midlands to take on leaders Leicester City. The Foxes have been almost faultless so far, and they are already on their way to returning to the Premier League.

The Whites are hoping to follow suit having made a solid start themselves, but they remain nine points off the top two, and they will be hoping to make up ground sooner than later. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Summerville latest

Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on interest in standout Leeds star Crysencio Summerville. “I mentioned Everton, Bournemouth and Burnley as clubs interested in Summerville last summer but he decided to stay at Leeds. In January it could change – I’m not aware of anything advanced yet," he told CaughtOffside.

“But this could change in the next few weeks as many clubs are following him, though I can’t comment on any concrete names for the moment."

Harrison demands

Leeds are set to demand a huge fee for out on loan star Jack Harrison. Harrison is currently out on loan with Everton, with the Toffees picking up form of late.