Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

Leeds United set 'asking price' as Fabrizio Romano issues Crysencio Summerville transfer update

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare for a huge clash with Leicester City.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 10:01 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 10:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are now closing in on their biggest game of the season so far - a trip to East Midlands to take on leaders Leicester City. The Foxes have been almost faultless so far, and they are already on their way to returning to the Premier League.

The Whites are hoping to follow suit having made a solid start themselves, but they remain nine points off the top two, and they will be hoping to make up ground sooner than later. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Summerville latest

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on interest in standout Leeds star Crysencio Summerville. “I mentioned Everton, Bournemouth and Burnley as clubs interested in Summerville last summer but he decided to stay at Leeds. In January it could change – I’m not aware of anything advanced yet," he told CaughtOffside.

“But this could change in the next few weeks as many clubs are following him, though I can’t comment on any concrete names for the moment."

Harrison demands

Leeds are set to demand a huge fee for out on loan star Jack Harrison. Harrison is currently out on loan with Everton, with the Toffees picking up form of late.

The winger signed a new contract with Leeds recently before heading out on loan on the back of relegation, and that makes a permanent move less likely. The new contract allows Leeds to demand more for their asset - which is one they may well want back should they achieve promotion. According to TeamTalk, the Whites will demand £30million from Everton if they want to sign Harrison permanently, and that won't be easy for a Toffees side who have struggled with Financial Fair Play issues over recent times. Then again, the Merseyside club are in the process of a takeover.

Related topics:Jack HarrisonLeicester CityEvertonBournemouth