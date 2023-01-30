The teenager spoke with Telegraph Sport last week, reflecting on his acclimation to life at Leeds, heralding the welcome he has been given by the Whites’ faithful. Gnonto landed in England the day after September’s transfer deadline as Leeds concluded a deal to expedite his arrival following failed moves for Cody Gakpo and Bamba Dieng. His start to life in West Yorkshire could hardly have gone any better, already establishing himself as a starter on the left-hand side of Jesse Marsch’s attack.

At 19 years old, Gnonto is among the youngest players to appear regularly in the Premier League this season, but he is doing so on merit. Moments such as his flying scissor-kick against Cardiff City in an FA Cup Third Round Replay prove he is no ordinary teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On the pitch I didn’t realise because everything is so fast. I looked back at it. Wow. On video it is better than I saw it at the time,” Gnonto said. “You have to react on the pitch and for this, I didn’t have time to think. It was the first minute, so let’s try. If it’s not a goal, it’s not a problem. I just tried.”

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brentford FC at Elland Road on January 22, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Gnonto’s father Boris is a Liverpool supporter but the family, originally from Ivory Coast, are likely to have a considerable soft spot for Leeds United by now.

"From the first day, the fans have been incredible. I didn't even play for the first team and I was in the city with my mum and they were saying, ‘Welcome, you will feel great here’,” Gnonto added. “I was like 'Wow, wow, this is home'.

"It feels like home and we try to give our best every time so it is very important.”