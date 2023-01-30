Leeds United sensation Willy Gnonto on Liverpool link, re-watching Cardiff volley and Whites fans
Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto was taken aback by Whites fans’ welcome after signing for the club last summer
The teenager spoke with Telegraph Sport last week, reflecting on his acclimation to life at Leeds, heralding the welcome he has been given by the Whites’ faithful. Gnonto landed in England the day after September’s transfer deadline as Leeds concluded a deal to expedite his arrival following failed moves for Cody Gakpo and Bamba Dieng. His start to life in West Yorkshire could hardly have gone any better, already establishing himself as a starter on the left-hand side of Jesse Marsch’s attack.
At 19 years old, Gnonto is among the youngest players to appear regularly in the Premier League this season, but he is doing so on merit. Moments such as his flying scissor-kick against Cardiff City in an FA Cup Third Round Replay prove he is no ordinary teenager.
"On the pitch I didn’t realise because everything is so fast. I looked back at it. Wow. On video it is better than I saw it at the time,” Gnonto said. “You have to react on the pitch and for this, I didn’t have time to think. It was the first minute, so let’s try. If it’s not a goal, it’s not a problem. I just tried.”
Gnonto’s father Boris is a Liverpool supporter but the family, originally from Ivory Coast, are likely to have a considerable soft spot for Leeds United by now.
"From the first day, the fans have been incredible. I didn't even play for the first team and I was in the city with my mum and they were saying, ‘Welcome, you will feel great here’,” Gnonto added. “I was like 'Wow, wow, this is home'.
"It feels like home and we try to give our best every time so it is very important.”
Gnonto sat out last Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley through suspension, having picked up a booking in each of Leeds’ Third Round encounters with Cardiff. He is expected to return to the starting XI this weekend, though, as the Whites take on Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest in what could prove to be a pivotal fixture for both teams’ campaigns.