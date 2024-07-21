Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have issued a supportive message to a League Two side ahead of the new campaign.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are now just three weeks away from the start of the 2024-25 Championship season which presents Leeds with an opening weekend visit of newly-promoted Portsmouth in a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday, August 10.

Portsmouth are back in the Championship following last season’s promotion as runners-up from League One – the division which United’s nearby neighbours and Friday night opponents Harrogate Town are aiming for a place in by the end of the forthcoming campaign.

League Two side Harrogate welcomed Leeds for the club’s first public pre-season friendly of the summer on Friday evening in which goals from Junior Firpo, Georginio Rutter and youngster Sam Chambers gave the Whites a 3-0 success.

WELL WISHES: From Leeds United to Harrogate Town and vice versa, Whites boss Daniel Farke pictured checking in at Friday evening's friendly. Picture by Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Leeds were then preparing to fly out to Germany for the club’s pre-season training camp, but not without sending a message of thanks to Friday night’s hosts Harrogate and best wishes for the new campaign. A post on the club’s official X account showed an image of managers Farke and Simon Weaver shaking hands, together with the message: “Thank you to our hosts this evening. All the best for the upcoming season Harrogate Town.”

Harrogate also lent their support to the Whites, writing on their account: “Best of luck for the season ahead Leeds United Football Club.”

Town, who are heading for their fifth consecutive season in League Two, fell just seven points short of the play-offs last season as they ended up in 13th place.