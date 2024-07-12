Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United will earn a sum in the region of £800,000 after one of their former Under 21 players secured a move to Belgian top flight club KAA Gent.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Dean’s impressive 18-month stint at MK Dons attracted interest from a number of teams at home and abroad and though it appeared as if Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse would reunite the striker with fellow former Whites academy star Charlie Cresswell, Gent have won the race for his signature. The YEP understands that the Belgian Pro League side bid €2m for the 20-year-old forward and Leeds are thought to have included a 50 per cent sell-on clause in the deal that took Dean to MK Dons in January 2023.

Dean was unable to make a senior breakthrough at Elland Road but made himself a popular figure with fans due to his all-action, combustible playing style and goalscoring exploits. In January 2023 he made a free transfer move to MK Dons to link up with former Leeds coach Mark Jackson. Dean played the majority of last season under Mike Williamson as the Dons made the League Two play-off semi-finals. Dean departs MK Dons with 20 goals from just 43 appearances, with five assists to boot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MK Dons sporting director Liam Sweeting said the youngster had earned his move abroad: “First and foremost, we are extremely proud of what Max has achieved with us and the opportunity this has created for him as he begins a new chapter in his career. Like many players throughout the club’s history, Max joined us looking to forge a path in the game and the outcome is one for us all to celebrate. Once again, our club has provided a platform, pathway and developmental environment that allowed Max to showcase his qualities - and create great memories for us all in the process. He is the latest example of what players can achieve at MK Dons. Without a doubt, Max shared a special connection with our fan base, and while we made every effort to offer him a new and improved contract and keep him in Milton Keynes, sometimes an opportunity to test yourself playing top-flight football in another country is just too appealing to turn down."

Last season Gent finished the regular Belgian Pro League in seventh spot but won the split-off Conference League section to once again qualify for Europe. Head coach Wouter Vrancken is delighted to bring the youngster on board. “Max has a special profile,” he said. “An opportunistic type with a direct playing style. He radiates a lot of energy, does not hesitate in the box and scores easily with the left or right. It is a good thing that our scouting can also identify these types of players.”

Dean himself added: “I am very happy with this great opportunity and am really looking forward to playing in front of the supporters of KAA Gent. Hopefully we will see each other soon and have great times together. I can't wait to get started."